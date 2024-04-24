FTII student’s film chosen for Cannes Film Festival

Mumbai: A film, made by a student of the Film and Television Institue of India (FTII) has been selected for the prestigious Cannes Festival. Name of the film is ‘Sunflowers were the first ones to know’.

Chidanand Naik, a student of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune reportedly achieved significant accolades with his film being chosen for the ‘La Cinef’ competitive section of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, informed All India Radio in a X post on Wednesday.

This official section of the festival encourages new talents and recognizes films from film schools across the world.

The film, portraying the narrative of an elderly woman’s act of stealing a village rooster, which leads to her family getting exiled, is the lone Indian representative among 18 selected shorts from a pool exceeding 2,000 submissions globally.