UPSC CAPF 2024: Apply for 506 Assistant Commandant posts, Check eligibility criteria and other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the registration procedure for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The Public Service Commission has issued notification for the recruitment of 506 Assistant Commandant posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC CAPF 2024 examination on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date for applying for the examination is 21st May 2024.

More Details

Vacancy:

Border Security Force (BSF): 186 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 120 vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 100 vacancies

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 58 vacancies

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 42

Eligibility:

A person must have Indian citizenship

Both Male and Female candidates can apply

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India

Age Limit:

A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August, 2024.

Fee:

General/Unreserved/OBC/EWS: Rs 200

Female/SC/ST Candidates are exempted from application fees

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Register at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform first

After completing it, proceed to fill up the online application for the examination

If the candidate is already registered, one can proceed straightway to filling up the online application for the examination.

Candidates can fill out the application form by providing their registration details

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.