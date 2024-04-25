Goat climbing wall video goes viral, laws of physics do not apply to goats, watch

Goat climbing wall video, which surfaced on X platform today, has gone viral within two hours. It has been seen that apparently laws of physics do not apply to goats. In the viral video a few goats were seen climbing a very tall and near-vertical wall. Although it seems impossible, the amazing and astonishing video shows that these goats have defied all laws of physics.

If a human wants to reach this point of the wall where the goat is seen, he needs gears besides special skill and training. However, it is astonishing to watch that sans all these factors, the goats have mounted this high wall where one wrong step will certainly give them a sky fall.

X user ‘Nature Is Amazing’ shared a video today only at about 2.30 pm and within these two hours, the video has already grabbed more than 2.4 million views. He wrote in the caption, “So apparently the laws of physics do not apply to goats.”

In the video we can see that a few goats are seamlessly climbing a steep wall. It can be asserted that these goats, which are seen attempting to climb a hundred-foot high wall, possess a unique climbing ability.

In reaction to the video, many X users have come up with similar video where goats can be seen displaying their unbelievable abilities. A user wrote, “Physics? Not for me. I am a goat.”

Another user commented, “Did you know goats grow on trees.” This user posted a video where goats are seen on different branches of a big tree.

“Due to the presence of rubber pads and pliable hooves, Goats have evolved to be one one of the best mammalian climbers,” another user commented.

Watch the video here: