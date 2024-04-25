Poco M6 4G spotted on multiple certification websites ahead of global launch

Poco M6 4G will be launched globally and the device has been spotted on multiple certification websites before that. Even though there has not been any official confirmation from Poco about the model, the listings show the specs and features of the device. The device is the 4G variant of the Poco M6 5G that launched in India in December 2023. Poco launched the Poco M6 Pro 4G in selected global markets this January.

The device present on the NBTC site has a model number 2404APC5FG. However, there are no other details about the smartphone available. The same model was also spotted on the FCC website. This means that the device will most likely offer Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 with NFC support and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The battery capacity of the device is expected to be 5500mAh. The wired charging that is offered on the device includes 33W fast charging.

Another report has suggested that the Poco M6 4G will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

Poco M6 5G gets a Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ chipset with an Antutu score of 4,28,000. It features a 6.74-inch display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It came with Android 13 (Based on MIUI 14) out of the box.

A 50MP primary lens and an unspecified secondary lens are equipped in the dual camera setup of Poco M6. The handset has a water drop cutout at the front that houses the 5MP selfie camera. The cameras support 1080p at 30 fps, and 720p at 30 fps video recording resolution. The camera features include AI Portrait Mode, Night Mode, 50MP Mode, Film Filters, Tilt Shift, Voice Shutter, and Timed Burst.