Forest fire in Similipal of Odisha rages, several rare medicinal plants destroyed

Similipal: There has been an outbreak of forest fire in Similipal nature reserve in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha since almost a week now said reports.

According to reports due to the forest fire the entire 2750 sq km Similipal sanctuary is now under threat. The fire is spreading from one hill to another. Several rare medicinal plants are under the threat of being burnt down completely.

There is fire in as many as eight points of Similipal. The ODRAF team and the forest department personnel have been deployed to put out the fire.

According to the report of the Forest Survey of India, fire has broken out at eight points. Drone camera with AI (Artificial Intelligence) is being used to extinguish the fire in Similipal. Wildlife and valuable trees are now at risk due to the fire in Similipal.

Awareness programs have been conducted at 284 places in and around Similipal Sanctuary. Around 300 squads have been formed to put out the fire.

This year, the first fire broke out in Similipal sanctuary in the month of March. There is a fire at one point in the Karanjia forest also. All efforts are underway to douse the flames at the earliest.