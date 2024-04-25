SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for Manager, Deputy Manager posts

The Steel authority of India Limited (SAIL) in Bokaro is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts. An official notification for the recruitment drive has already been released. The recruitment drive will fill vacancies at the Bokaro streel plant in Jharkhand. 55 vacant posts will be filled up under the recruitment.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications. Forms are required to be submitted online at sailcareers.com. It is to be noted that the online application submission process has already begun. The last date for submission of online applications is May 08, 2024. For more details, check below:

Important Dates for SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of online applications: April 17, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: May 08, 2024

Vacant Posts for SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2024

Managerial posts: 45 vacancies

Deputy Managerial posts: 10 vacancies

Total: 55 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the vacant posts should hold a BE/BTech in their concerned fields.

They should also have scored a minimum of 60 percent marks in aggregate.

Maximum age limit for Manager posts: 38 years

Maximum age limit for Deputy Manager: 32 years

For detailed information on the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Application Fee