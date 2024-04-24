UPSC 2nd topper Animesh Pradhan’s throwback dance video goes viral, watch

A cool dance performance by UPSC second topper Animesh Pradhan from Odisha has gone viral on social media lately. In the throwback video he can be seen dancing to the tune of a peppy number.

Animesh took to X platform and shared the video on April 22 and within merely 48 hours the video has earned more than 166k views. “Some People are making my dance video viral on social media. Some enjoyment,” caption of the video reads.

In the video we can see that Animesh is doing a solo dance while he is in casual attire. He beautifully performed a few steps for about a minute.

The video has also earned a number of comments. Here are some of them.

“Congratulations. You deserve every bit of fun.”

“Actually they are pushing you to make a YouTube channel.”

“Yes sir, finally apko bhi to social media influencer hi ban na hai…”

“I think it’s your college time video. anyways so beautiful dance”

“Brother is going to be posted in Bihar. So practising Bihari dance and tune..”

“Sir, you are great. Read about you & you wearing smile on your face after all casualities, Hats off sir! Wish you every happiness”

Animesh Pradhan secured All India Ranking 2 in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2023. After completion of B Tech in Computer Science from NIT Rourkela hew was working with Indian Oil Corporation as an information systems officer.

Watch the video here: