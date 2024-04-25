Mahindra teases interior of XUV 3XO in its latest teaser

Mahindra has been teasing the details of its upcoming SUV- XUV 3X0 in India. In the latest teaser, the company has teased the interior of the upcoming sub-4m SUV. For those who are unknown, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the facelift version of the XUV300. The latest teaser throws a light on the new dashboard which is a major design change.

When it comes to the interior, the XUV 3XO gets a new dashboard that is already present in the XUV400 EV. There is a larger 10.25-inchtouchscreen infotainment unit that is present in the centre. The middle AC vents are placed below the touchscreen infotainment. There is more modern-looking switchgear that replaces the old HVAC controls.

Even though the steering wheel is updated, it is different than the XUV400. We do get a new 10.25-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster with good quality animations. There are glossy black elements on the dashboard and that is offered on the steering wheel too. A dual tone theme cabin will feature in the XUV 3XO.

Additional features include, panoramic sunroof, Adrenox connected-tech which include AC controls, diagnostic tools, door locking functions etc.

The XUV 3XO will likely be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Currently, Mahindra offers a choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic on all engines. The additional engine option will be 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine with Aisin-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. According to the teaser, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will go from 0-60kph in 4.5 seconds. It will also feature modes like Zip and Zap which are present on XUV700.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be launched on April 29, 2024. With a new design, and added features, the XUV 3XO will be costlier than the XUV300.