Eagle attends wedding, seats on bride’s head to bless her and the locals believed it to be the…

Are you one among some of the people who believe that our loved ones, who are already dead and gone, sometimes take different forms and visit us? If yes, well and good. If not, let us narrate you a strange incident that has now come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh (MP) through which you might get to know that our loved once sometimes even take the form of a wild animal or bird but strangely behave very affectionately and lovingly.

One such bizarre incident was reported by news18.com. According to the reports, an eagle reportedly attended a wedding ceremony and sat on the bride’s head to bless her and people believed the wild bird to be her deceased father.

One Jalam Singh Lodhi of Ranjra village reportedly died in an unfortunate accident near Talaiya in Abhana village of Damoh district recently. However, his family members decided to conduct his daughter Imarti’s marriage with a simple ceremony as it was already fixed for April 21.

However, a strange incident took place on the day of Imarti’s wedding, which was solemnised in the Chandi Mata temple of the village. As informed by Ganesh Lodhi, a family member of the bride, an eagle unexpectedly came and sat on the roof of Imarti’s house. After sometime, the bird reportedly went and sat on the lap of her mother Nonibai. Every guest was surprised with the calm nature of the eagle, which is normally wild and attack people.

Nonibai offered some food, milk and water to the eagle thinking the bird was hungry and thirsty. Everyone thought that the eagle would leave the place after having the food and drink, but to their surprise, it accompanied them to the weeding venue by sitting on the shoulder of a young man, informed Ganesh.

He further narrated saying that even after reaching the weeding venue, the eagle sat on a chair observed the entire wedding rituals and finally flew and sat on the bride’s head and started flapping its wings as a symbol of blessing over the newly-wed couple.

After the completion of the rituals of the marriage, the eagle left the spot and suddenly disappeared from everyone’s eyes, which further surprised one and all and the villagers believed that the bride’s father Jalam Singh had come in the form of the eagle to bless her.

Meanwhile, the strange incident has become a subject of discussion among the locals.