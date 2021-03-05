Bhubaneswar: Rich tributes were paid to the legendary statesman Biju Patnaik on the occasion of his 105th birth anniversary on behalf of KISS University in Odisha today morning.

Prof Byomkesh Tripathy, Chancellor of Utkal University of Culture graced the event as the chief guest and offered floral tributes to the departed leader.

Professor Jatindra Kumar Nayak also graced the occasion and hailed the outstanding gallantry and patriotism of Biju Babu.

Evoking the extraordinary contributions of the legendary leader in building up the modern Odisha, Adviser of KISS University Prof. Harekrushna Satapathy said, Biju Patnaik was a people’s leader in true sense. He was visionary par excellence.

On this occasion a drawing competition was held among the students.