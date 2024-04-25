India makes strong impression at GETEX 2024 in Dubai

New Delhi: India has made a strong impression at the Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) in Dubai. The Exhibition is currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre, reported All India Radio News on its X handle on Thursday.

This pavilion of India at Dubai showcases India’s commitment to promote higher education in the international arena. This has been organised by the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

It is to be noted that SEPC has intensified its efforts to foster global partnerships in the field of education under the aegis of the National Education Police 2020.