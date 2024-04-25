5 students of KISS-KIIT qualify for Paris Olympic Games

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as matter of great pride for the people of the entire country especially for the sports lovers of Odisha, five student of KISS-KIIT have reportedly qualified for Paris Olympic Games.

Priyanka Goswami along with her pair Akshdeep Singh finished 18th in the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya, Turkiye with a timing of 3:05:03 on Sunday, but secured Olympic quota marathon race walk mixed relay event.

Likewise, Parul Chaudhary, made it to the Paris 2024 Olympic in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Kishore Kumar Jena who won a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou also have already secured India’s second quota in the event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Amit Rohidas also have already booked his quota for the world’s biggest sporting event.

All of them expressed their gratitude to KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for extending his help hands to them and supporting them in whatever way possible.

Samanta, on the other hand, expressed his best wished for the success carrier and performances in the Olympic Games.