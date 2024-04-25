IPL Match today: Sunrisers Hyderabad to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 41st game of tournament

In today’s match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 41st game of the tournament. Today’s SRH vs RCB match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Let us first know the current status of the IPL 2024 points table. The Pat Cummins led SRH are on the third position, with NRR of +0.914. Meanwhile the Faf du Plessis led RCB are on the bottom of the table with an NRR of -1.046. While Hyderabad has won five of seven matches played, Bengaluru has won only one of seven matches played.

As of their past records, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 24 matches against each other so far. Out of which, SRH has won 13, RCB has won 10, and one match ended without a result.

Meanwhile in yesterday’s match of IPL 2024, the Delhi Capitals managed a power packed victory over the Gujarat Titans. DC defeated GT by four runs.

Now let us take a look at the probable playing XIs for today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green/Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal/ Vyshak Vijaykumar