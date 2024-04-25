Dish TV launches Dish TV Smart+ in India, Know its benefits

Dish TV has launched Dish TV Smart+ in India. The service offers customers access to both TV as well as OTT content without any issues. Dish TV has mentioned about the update on its website. Dish TV Smart+ offers access to TV as well as OTT apps in the same Dish TV Monthly recharge pack.

All new and existing subscribers of Dish TV and D2H can enjoy the access to OTT apps with their chosen TV subscription package. However, the pack value should be more than Rs 200. As the customers recharge, they can claim their complementary benefit and start enjoying OTT apps. The OTT apps will be available on Watcho platform.

The Dish TV Smart+ service ecosystem entertains any screen size through Watcho.

“Congratulations! You are eligible for DishTV Smart+ service powered by Watcho,” says the in-app notifications for eligible customers.

The Watcho DishTV Smart+ Plan offer bundle subscription to 6 OTT apps, along with 5 apps in the base plan. Customers can additionally select 1 app of their choice.

Base apps include Watcho exclusives, Hungama, ShortsTV, Fancode FC, and Sanskar. On the other hand, 1 additional app can include anyone of Chaupal, Disney+Hotstar, ETV Win, Hoichoi, Lions Gate Play, Shemaroo Me, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Manorama Max, Raj Digital, Stage, Tarang Plus, Namma Flix, and Sun NXT.