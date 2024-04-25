Heart-wrenching: Two minor sisters drown in pond in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: In a heart-wrenching incident, two minor sisters of a family reportedly died after drowning in a pond at Dabhar village under Gop police station in Odisha’s Puri district today.

The deceased have been identified as Rekha Baral and Subhasri Baral.

The siblings reportedly went to the pond to take bath around noon. However, both of them accidentally slipped into the deep water and drowned.

The family members launched a frantic search for the duo, but in vain. Later, some villagers spotted the two sisters floating in the pond and informed the family members and rescued them.

Soon, Rekha Baral and Subhasri Baral, who were rescued in an unconscious state, were rushed to Gop Community Health Centre (CHC). Unfortunately, doctors declared both of them brought dead.

A team of cops from the Gop police station visited the CHC after hearing about the death of the minor girls and sent their bodies for post-mortem. They also launched a probe into the matter after registering a case of unnatural death.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of the Rekha Baral and Subhasri Baral.

