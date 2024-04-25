Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on April 28 ahead of election in Odisha

Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on April 28

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha on April 28 ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting at RMC field in Kulia village under Nischintakoili of Cuttack district and address the party workers on April 28.

Thousands of party leaders and workers from the coastal districts like Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, and Jagatsinghpur will take part in the meeting and get some inputs from Gandhi to contest the election and become victorious.

In view of Rahul’s visit a team of the party leaders led by former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das appointed chairman of Congress Odisha campaign committee visit the RMC field and took stock of the situation. Party’s Cuttack district unit president Manas Choudhury, Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Sidharth Swarup Das, Mahanga MLA candidate Debendra Sahu, Salipur MLA candidate Aquib Uzzaman Khan were also present.

Manas Choudhury said that the party workers are very excited about Rahul’s arrival and since this meeting is going to be held in Mahanga Constituency, it will be make some impact for Congress in Mahanga and Salipur Constituencies.

