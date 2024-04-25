Actress Lara Dutta appreciates PM Modi for his speech in Rajasthan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Lara Dutta recently praised PM Modi for his speech made in Rajasthan recently during the poll campaign.

Modi had reportedly said that as per the manifesto Congress will distribute people’s wealth to “infiltrators” and those “who have more children”.

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment Lara appreciated Modi for “sticking to his convictions.” She was in this interview for promotion of her upcoming show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

Lara Dutta said, “… if he (the PM) has the gumption to be able to do that, kudos. At the end of the day, you have to stand by your beliefs.”

Reportedly, during a speech in Rajasthan, Modi said that the Congress will distribute people’s wealth to “infiltrators” and those “who have more children”, in an explicit reference to Muslims.