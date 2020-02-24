Perth : India defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs in a Group A match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held at W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Monday.

Invited to bat, Indian eves posted 142 for 6 in the stipulated 20 overs. 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma top scored with a rollicking 17-ball 39, while Jemimah Rodrigues made a crucial 37-ball 34 and Veda Krishnamurthy blasted 20 off 11 balls.

For Bangladesh, Salma Khatun and Panna Ghosh scalped two wickets each.

Chasing the victory target of 143 , Bangladesh were restricted to 124 for 8. Opener Murshida Khatun scored 26-ball 30 while Nigar Sultana made 35. But their wickets fell in regular interval.

Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets while Sikha Pande and Arundhati Reddy shared two wickets each.

India are currently top of their group with two wins in two games.