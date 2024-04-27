Odisha continues to experience extreme heat, Mercury likely to rise by 2-3 degrees in next 3 days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the day temperature in Odisha is likely to rise by two to three degrees in the next 3 days. The weather department further said that the state is likely to continue experiencing extreme heat for some more days.

Sharing about the updates of the weather, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted, “Maximum temperature (Day temperature) likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 3 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.”

Furthermore, red warning for extreme heatwave has been issued for districts including Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nuapada, and Angul.

Similarly, for today, Orange heatwave alert has been issued for places including Sambalpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpurm Bolangir, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khurda, Ganjam, GHajapati, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Deogarh, Bargarh and Rayagada.

It is worth mentioning here that yesterday, Angul recorded highest temperature with 44.6 degrees while temperature crossed 43°C in 12 places.

The second highest temperature of the day was recorded at Boudh as it boiled at 44.5 degree Celsius while mercury rose to the 44 degree Celsius mark in Nuapada and Balangir.

The other places where the maximum temperature crossed 43°C today are Baripada (43.8), Titilagarh (43.6), Jajpur (43.6), Sambalpur (43.6), Hirakud (43.6), Jharsuguda (43.5), Talcher (43.5), Dhenkanal (43.1).

Likewise, the Twin Cities of the State – Cuttack and Bhubaneswar – witnessed a temperature of 40.8 and 40.5.