95 children being taken from UP to Bihar rescued, details here

Ayodhya: In a huge success to the Child Commission as many as 95 children who were allegedly being trafficked have been rescued from Ayodhya. Reliable reports say that the children were being illegally transported from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh, and were rescued near Ayodhya.

Child Welfare Committees Chairperson Suresh Awasti told ANI, “At around 9 am, UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi called and said that from Bihar, minor children are being transported to Saharanpur illegally and that they’re were in Gorakhpur and will go via Ayodhya. We rescued the children and they were given food and medical assistance”

He further informed that all the rescued children were within the age group of 4 to 12 years.

The National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, shared about the rescue of the children in a post on X. He wrote, “Innocent children who were being sent to madrasas in other states from Bihar have been rescued in Gorakhpur with the help of Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission on the instructions of @NCPCR,”

Kanoongo further informed, “The Constitution of India has given the right to education to every child. It is compulsory for every child to go to school. In such a situation, taking poor children to other states and keeping them in madrasas to earn donations on the basis of religion is a violation of the Constitution,” he added. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.