Why do planes fly so high? Read here

Airplanes usually fly at around 36000 feet in the air. But why do planes fly so high?

These days people prefer travelling via air because it saves a lot of time as airplanes can cover long distances in short periods of time. Airplane tickets are also cheaper as compared to the past, which makes it more convenient people to opt for a flight.

Air dispatchers are in charge of planning a route for airplanes, deciding their altitude, and tracking the whereabouts of the plane during flight. There are plenty of reasons why planes fly so high up in the air.

Not all planes can fly at the same altitude. There are certain factors that determine the altitude of different planes. The weight of the plane, the route which it will take, weather conditions, and turbulence are things to keep in mind while deciding the altitude of an airplane.

Fuel efficiency

The air at high altitudes is very thin. Thinner air means less air resistance, and less air resistance means that the plane needs to use less power to travel through the air. As a result, less fuel is consumed.

Weather

Planes fly above the cloud line to avoid unwanted weather problems. It becomes very difficult for pilots to fly during rainy weather and thunderstorms. It becomes very dangerous for the pilots and passengers of the plane to fly thorough bad weather and high altitude helps in avoiding it.

Turbulence

Turbulence is referred to as some sort of disturbance in the flow of air around a plane. The direction and speed of air changes from time to time which disrupts a smooth flight. There is usually less turbulence at high altitudes.

Avoiding air traffic

Air traffic consists of birds, helicopters, drones, and light aircrafts. These usually fly at low altitudes. Hence, to avoid a mid-air collision with these objects, commercial planes fly at higher altitudes

In case of emergencies, flying at a high altitude gives the pilots and air dispatchers enough time to deal with the situation. At the end of the day, planes fly so high primarily due to the safety of the passengers.