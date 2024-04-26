You can travel to different destinations on single train ticket, here’s how

Circular Journey Ticket to travel to different destinations: Millions of people use train every day to travel to their destinations and the Indian Railways takes the utmost care to make their journey smooth and safe. The Indian Railway department also provides a number of facilities to the people for their betterment. However, most of the people are unaware of such people-centric facilities of the railways.

The Circular Journey Ticket is one of those services that most of travellers are unaware of and even those who know about it hardly take advantage of it.

Now, let’s know what is Circular Journey Ticket and the facility people will get from it. The Standard Circular Journey Tickets are issued for all journeys, which begin and end at the same station.

Salient features of Circular Journey Ticket:

This facility is suitable for passengers travelling individually or in groups: especially for passengers traveling on a pilgrimage or a sightseeing tour.

Available for all classes of travel in Mail / Express fares only.

Issued according to your own itinerary, these tickets give you unique travel flexibility.

Fares levied as per your itinerary – allowing you the benefit of telescopic fares, which are lower than point to point fares.

Circular journey tickets also save you time and the inconvenience of purchasing tickets at each leg of the journey .Only a maximum of eight break of journeys will be admissible on this ticket.

Issue of Standard Circular Journey Tickets:

E. Zone have introduced fifty two (52 ) itineraries for standard circular journey tickets connecting popular destination/stations. These tickets are issued from the following booking stations of S. E. Zone.

Old Koilaghat Building Reservation Office, 3 Koilaghat Street, Kolkata- 700001.

Kharagpur, Bokaro Steel City, Ranchi, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Rourkela and Puri.

You may contact the booking and reservation supervisor at the stations concerned as well as office of the Chief Commercial Manager, S.E.Railway, East Coast Railway and South East Central railway for further details.

Normal rules on Break Journey will not apply in case of Circular Journey Tickets for such circular journey which commences and completes at the same station. Return Journey on the shortest route or on a route upto 15% longer than the shortest route will not be treated as circular journey for this purpose. Circular Journey Tickets can be issued for all classes. Before issuing Circular Journey Ticket, the passenger should be asked to advise the names of maximum eight stations (excluding originating/destination station) where he wants to break the journey.

Validity period:

The validity period for the ticket will be calculated at the sum of journey days and break journey days – journey days to be calculated @ 1 day per 400 kms distance or part thereof and break journey days to be calculated @ 1 day per 200 Kms. The ticket will be valid from the day of journey indicated on the ticket. There will be no restriction on commencing the break journey. The passenger will be required to put his signature with date on the ticket on commencement of journey.

Break Journey:

On a circular journey ticket the maximum number of break journey will be 8 (eight). The endorsement of break-journey is not required on Circular Journey Tickets.

Fare for Circular Journey ticket:

The circular journey ticket will be charged for two single journeys, each journey being taken as half of the total distance. Reservation charges for different legs of journeys, supplementary charge on super-fast, etc. will be levied extra. If a passenger travels in higher class or by higher category of trains, he will be required to pay the difference of fares for such distance on point to point basis.

