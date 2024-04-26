‘Mangalik ho to bolo, barat hum khud layenge’, girl proposes to marry, watch

Mangalik ho to bolo, barat hum khud layenge, a girl proposes for marriage with these lines on Instagram and many crowd to accept the marriage proposal. Some offers to marry themselves while some other want to accept the beautiful girl for their friend or brother.

Instagram user Juhi Singh with handle juhiparasher shared a video on her Instagram handle merely five days ago and so far it has already grabbed more than 25k likes. She wrote in the caption, “Kya manglik ki shadi non manglik se ho skti h? Kya ye smjh apna payenge.”

The text on the video reads, “Mangalik ho to bolo, Barat hum khud layenge, (Bolo Na Manglik Ho).”

In the video we can see a beautiful girl in red attire is posing for the camera. The video contains mainly two clips. In the first clip she is seen posing for the cam while in the second clip she wears a veil. The veil probably symbolises marriage. The video has gone viral.

This post is about ‘mangalik’. What is mangalik? And what happens when someone weds a mangalik boy or girl. A boy or girl who is born under the influence of Mars (Mangala) as per astrology is said to have “mangala dosha”. In the society such people are termed as a Mangalika (or Manglik). According to the superstition, sometimes it is considered that the marriage between a Manglik and a non-Manglik is disastrous.

After being shared to Instagram while the post went viral within no time, it also received a number of comments. Instagram users flooded the comment section either proposing to the girl or accepting proposal of the girl either for themeseves or for brother or frined.

Here are some of the interesting comments:

“I am full mangalik.. koi bhi shadi ho to text me”

“Yes mera bhai h aa jao bhabhi”

“I am manglik koi ho to btana”

“Mammi ko batana padega Mangalik bahu milgayee.”

“Ha ji mangalik mera dost hai ladki nahi mil rahi majak nahi serous bol raha hu ji.”

