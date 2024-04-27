Banks to remain closed for 14 days in May, Check full list here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of May. As per the list, the Banks will remain closed for 14 days in May. These bank holidays includes public holidays, regional holidays and regular closured on second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
It is worth mentioning here that the holidays are notified under three categories including Negotiable Instrument Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Here’s full list of holidays in the month of May:
- May 1 (Wednesday): Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day) – Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram
- May 5 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States
- May 7 (Tuesday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Panaji, Raipur
- May 8 (Wednesday): Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore – Banks closed in Kolkata
- May 10 (Friday): Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya – Banks closed in Bengaluru
- May 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Banks closed in all States
- May 12 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States
- May 13 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks will be closed in Srinagar
- May 16 (Thursday): State Day – Banks closed in Gangtok
- May 19 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States
- May 20 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to be closed in Belapur and Lucknow
- May 23 (Thursday): Buddha Pournima – Banks will be shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar
- May 25 (Saturday): Nazrul Jayanti, Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to remain closed in Agartala and Bhubaneswar
- May 26 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States
Notably, the list of bank holidays is prepared by the RBI every month. Meanwhile, the facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays.