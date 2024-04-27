Banks to remain closed for 14 days in May, Check full list here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of May. As per the list, the Banks will remain closed for 14 days in May. These bank holidays includes public holidays, regional holidays and regular closured on second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

It is worth mentioning here that the holidays are notified under three categories including Negotiable Instrument Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here’s full list of holidays in the month of May:

May 1 (Wednesday): Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day) – Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram

May 5 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States

May 7 (Tuesday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Panaji, Raipur

May 8 (Wednesday): Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore – Banks closed in Kolkata

May 10 (Friday): Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya – Banks closed in Bengaluru

May 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Banks closed in all States

May 12 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States

May 13 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks will be closed in Srinagar

May 16 (Thursday): State Day – Banks closed in Gangtok

May 19 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States

May 20 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to be closed in Belapur and Lucknow

May 23 (Thursday): Buddha Pournima – Banks will be shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar

May 25 (Saturday): Nazrul Jayanti, Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to remain closed in Agartala and Bhubaneswar

May 26 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States

Notably, the list of bank holidays is prepared by the RBI every month. Meanwhile, the facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays.