WATCH: Bull barges into mobile shop in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, near death experience for shopkeepers

Close your eyes and imagine yourself working peacefully at your shop. All of a sudden a giant animal jumps into your small space out of no where. Terrifying, isn’t it? Well, the scene has indeed turned true for two shopkeepers in Delhi. In a scary incident, the video of a bull barging into mobile shop in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar has gone viral.

The CCTV footage retrieved from the shop shows two mobile repairmen working inside their small workspace when they hear a commotion. Before they are able to process the situation, a massive bull comes running and barges into the mobile shop.

The raging bull finds itself stuck as it walks in circles inside the tiny space. The two workers inside remain scared for their life as the animal blocks the exit. While one of them climbs the wall partition to escape, the other one shields himself with a chair. Much to the relief of everyone, the bull surprisingly turns calm and stands at one place.

Onlookers rush in to help the men stuck inside. They break one of the wall partitions to make enough space for the creature to get out of the place. As the people manage to create a gap between the walls, the bull hurriedly tries to escape. However, the video ends just with showing the bull stuck between the small gap. Well, what happened after that? We are yet to know.

The viral video of the bull was shared originally on X (formerly Twitter) on the handle ‘@chiragbarjatyaa.’ The caption on the video read “Question: What is your wildest dream? Answer: The video.” Take a look at it here:

Question: “What is your wildest dream?” Answer: pic.twitter.com/3t0YW5XZ3f — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) April 23, 2024



The viral video was shared April 23. Since then, it has gathered above 940k views. Further, it has also fetched numerous likes, reactions, and comments. Notably, the viral clip has also generated quite the engagement on the platform.

Netizens took to the comments section of the viral video to drop in their reactions. Interestingly, the comments on the post shared the same shocked expression as the workers inside the mobile repair shop. Comments on the video included, “Was not expecting a cow flies into a tiny room scenario tbh” and “He was expecting a bull-run,” among others.