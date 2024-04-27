Petrol and Diesel price increases slightly in Bhubaneswar on April 27

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 27, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.05 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.62 per litre.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the rates of fuel have dropped marginally in the last 24 hours. On April 27, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.28 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.85 per litre.

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

94.72 per litre in Delhi

103.94 per litre in Kolkata

104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.98 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.05 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

87.62 per litre in Delhi

90.76 per litre in Kolkata

92.15 per litre in Mumbai

92.56 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.62 per litre in Bhubaneswar

