Volkswagen Tayron makes its debut at Beijing motor show, to launch in India in 2025

Volkswagen officially revealed a new product in the form of Volkswagen Tayron at the Beijing motor show. The SUV will go first on sale in the China market and it will be followed by other markets. The Volkswagen Tayron SUV will be launched in India at some point in 2025. It is important to note that the SUV is known as Tiguan L Pro in the China market and it gets five five-seater configuration. However, in some markets, the SUV will be available in seven seven-seater configuration and will use Tayron nameplate.

The Volkswagen Tayron is basically the extended version of the five-seater Tiguan that was launched in September 2023.

In terms of design, the Volkswagen Tayron gets aggressive-looking front bumper with contrast black finish. There is also an R variant which is less aggressive than the Pro variant. The Tayron is 4735mm in length, 1859mm in width and 1682mm in height. This makes it 197mm longer, 17mm wider and 43mm taller as compared to the five seater Tiguan. The wheelbase is longer by 111mm. At the rear side, the Tayron gets a well-sculpted tailgate with wraparound tail lamps. There is also a connecting LED light bar as well as a blacked out rear bumper.

When it comes to the interior, we get a dashboard with multiple screens. There are three screens and that include main infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and a passenger side dashboard. The infotainment display offers backlit slider controller at the bottom just like the Tiguan. There are not many physical controls and the steering also does not offer traditional buttons. Some important features include passenger seats with memory function, 10-point massage seats with heating and ventilation, 360 degree camera, head-up display, ADAS suite and much more.

Coming to the engine of the Volkswagen Tayron (in China), we get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that gets two types of tuning. Both versions gets 7-speed DCT gearbox with optional all-wheel drive system. The entry spec variant offers 184hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the higher-spec variant generates 217hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. However, some markets might get 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel and 1.5-litre petrol plug-in hybrid powertrains in the Tayron. Both the powertrains are present in the five-seat Tiguan. When it comes to platform, the Volkswagen Tayron is offered on the MQB EVO platform that is already present in the new Skoda Kodiaq.