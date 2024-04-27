Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on April 28 ahead general elections 2024

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit Odisha on April 28 that is tomorrow. He will campaign for the Congress and urge people to vote for the party.

Reports further said that, Rahul will attend a meeting organized in the RMC area of ​​Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district. Many Congress workers from coastal districts of Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur will attend the meeting.

Rahul will give instructions and tips to party workers on how to win the upcoming elections. The state Congress is pressing for his visit. Top leaders of Congress have inspected the meeting place ahead of his visit.

In view of Rahul’s visit a team of the party leaders led by former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das appointed chairman of Congress Odisha campaign committee visit the RMC field and took stock of the situation. Party’s Cuttack district unit president Manas Choudhury, Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Sidharth Swarup Das, Mahanga MLA candidate Debendra Sahu, Salipur MLA candidate Aquib Uzzaman Khan were also present.

Manas Choudhury said that the party workers are very excited about Rahul’s arrival and since this meeting is going to be held in Mahanga Constituency, it will be make some impact for Congress in Mahanga and Salipur Constituencies. There is excitement in the Congress camp because of the fact that Rahul will be visiting Odisha.

Also Read: BJP National President J P Nadda Will Visit Odisha On April 28

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 8952 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.