Samsung’s Unpacked event expected to bring Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 as well as One UI 6.1.1

According to the rumours, the Samsung Unpacked event will be organised on July 10. The month of the event had been revealed earlier through teasers. Multiple sources have reported that the place of the Unpacked event will be in Paris. However, Samsung is yet to reveal the actual location of the Unpacked event.

As the Summer Olympics is in July and Samsung is the main sponsor, it is assumable that the event will be in July. Samsung is expected to launch multiple devices in the Unpacked event. This should include devices like Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 as well as Fold6 Ultra/FE. The event will also witness the launch of Galaxy Watch7 series as well as new pair of earbuds. The Galaxy Ring is also likely to be fully unveiled.

Apart from gadgets, it is quite likely that Samsung will be unveiling the OneUI 6.1.1 said tipster Ice Universe. The latest OneUI is likely to come with “video AI”. Well, it is unclear what will be the exact functional of the video AI feature. We can however assume that it can be generative AI powered video creation based on prompts. One UI 6.1.1 is likely to be introduced in the Unpacked event.

The AI feature that will be offered by the company will be co-developed with Google. The timing of the rumour could not have been more accurate. The company is likely to announce more details about the Samsung Unpacked event very soon.