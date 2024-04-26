Tiger Shroff joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in new elaichi Ad, Watch video

B-Town superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn have reunited after quite some time for a new elaichi Ad. Taking forward their partnership for Vimal, they have paired up and shot a television commercial for the brand.

Meanwhile, one significant development of the commercial is Tiger Shroff, having replaced Akshay Kumar. The brand took to their social media handles and shared the Ad, featuring the newly formed trio.

The new elaichi Ad opens up to show Shah Rukh Khan in his “Pathaan” avatar, seated in a car being driven by Ajay Devgn. As they navigate through the busy street, SRK asks Devgn to open a packet of the elaichi. Moments later, we see Tiger Shroff jumping into the scene as the three of them engage in a playful ‘elaichi’ fight with each other, and others too. Notably, the commercial also shows actress Amyra Dastur on a bike. The video ended with the three actors giving the signature Vimal look and signing off with the brand’s tagline.

The new elaichi Ad was premiered on Friday night during an IPL match. Take a look at the commercial here:

It seems that fans love the new ad with the new trio. Some of the comments on the video included, “Pathaan, Baaghi, and Singham” and “SRK looking fire,” among others.

Earlier ads of Vimal featured Akshay Kumar with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. However, he discontinued as the brand’s ambassador, post facing criticism.