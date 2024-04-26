Mahindra XUV 3XO fuel efficiency figures revealed ahead of April 29 launch

Mahindra XUV 3XO will be released on April 29, 2024. Ahead of its global debut, the company has been revealing key details of the SUV via small teasers. Now, the company has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the upcoming XUV300 facelift through a new teaser video.

Mahindra XUV 3XO fuel efficiency

Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV 3XO will be able to speed from 0-60kph in 4.5 seconds.In addition, the XUV 3XO is claimed to feature multiple drive modes, like the larger SUV offering of the company-XUV700 that currently offers three drive modes – namely Zip, Zap and Zoom. The teaser has hinted that the new compact SUV will likely get the Zip, Zap drive modes.

The fuel efficiency figures of the soon to release XUV 3XO has also been announced in the new teaser. As per the teaser, the XUV 3XO will offer an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 20.1kpl. However, this fuel figure likely be for the diesel powertrain option, not the turbo-petrol engines.

In comparison, the Tata Nexon diesel as a fuel efficiency of up to 24.07kpl, while the Kia Sonet diesel with iMT is rated at 22.3kpl.

That said, the XUV 3XO will continue with the same three engine options – the 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol; the 131hp, 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol; and the 117hp, 1.5-litre diesel. The 131hp turbo-petrol engine will gain a new Aisin-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV 3XO features

The features of the XUV 3XO that have been confirmed are a fully-digital TFT instrument cluster including a 10.25-inches driver’s display will measure in size, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the XUV400. It will also sport a panoramic sunroof, which will possibly make it the most affordable SUV in India with this feature.

The XUV 3XO will be priced higher than the outgoing XUV300 as it has more features and design changes. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza among other compact SUVs.

