New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched its new flagship Redmi Note 10 series in India on Thursday. Redmi added three new smartphones in its Note-series– the vanilla model Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

The regular Redmi Note 10 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three storage variants and its starting price is Rs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 16,999 and 8GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of 18,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also comes in three storage variants which is same as the storage option of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The base 6GB + 64GB model price starts at Rs 18,999 and the 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs 19,999. The top model of 8GB RAM and 128GB carries a price tag of Rs 21,999.

“With the launch of our 10th generation of Redmi Note Series, we are bringing supercharged devices and a revolutionary change in this segment by taking every piece of technology such as a camera, display, and performance, a notch higher,” Sneha Tainwala, Business Head, Redmi India, said in a statement.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications:

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 732G with max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the software front, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first devices to upgrade to MIUI 12.5.

For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications:

Redmi Note 10 Pro also features the same display as the Note 10 Pro Max that is a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 732G with max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU.It has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box.

Redmi Note 10 Specification:

The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut support, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 with a maximum clock speed of 2.2Ghz, paired with Adreno 612 GPU.

For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The Redmi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box.

(with inputs from IANS)