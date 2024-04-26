Odisha: Death sentence awarded for double murder in Nayagarh in 2019

Nayagarh: The Odagaon ADJ Court has awarded death penalty to an accused in connection with 2019 double murder case in Nayagarh on Friday. The accused has been identified as Niranjan Mallick of Kushadhipi village.

It is worth mentioning here that, in Odagaon NAC two people were brutally killed in Kushdipi village in 2019. Based on the testimony of 27 people regarding this incident, the court gave sentence.

In January 2019, accused Niranjan attacked Badni Sahu in a wooden plank and killed him. Later he attacked the guard of the market. And attacked three more people in that wood plank. As a result, five people were injured in the attack. Immediately, five people were admitted to Nayagarh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). There, the doctor declared Badani Sahu and Lochan dead. Three others were transferred to Cuttack.

In this case of double murder in Nayagarh, the Odagaon police station arrested the accused Niranjan Mallik and took him to court. Based on the statements of 27 witnesses, the verdict was announced today. The Odagaon ADJ Court Judge has ordered the convict to be hanged and fined Rs. 50,000.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Indubhushan Mishra was handling the case on behalf of the government. The lawyer of the accused lawyer said he was not satisfied with the verdict and that he will appeal in a higher court for justice.