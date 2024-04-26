BJP National President J P Nadda will visit Odisha on April 28

Bhubaneswar: J P Nadda will visit Odisha on April 28. The BJP National President Nadda will be here in Odisha on a one-day visit, said reports. Former state BJP president Sameer Mohanty gave this information.

Reliable reports say that, he will address the public meeting in Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha. Nadda will go to Nabarangpur after the Berhampur election meeting.

There will be solicitation for votes for the party candidates. There is information to give tips on how the party will gain majority in the 2024 General Elections by discussing with the workers of both West Odisha and South Odisha.

It is worth noting that senior BJP leader and former national president Amit Shah visited Sonepur on 25th. Addressed a meeting organized in Sonepur, said reports.

