Bus catches fire in Dhenkanal of Odisha, narrow escape for passengers

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, a bus caught fire in Dhenkanal district of Odisha said reliable reports on Friday. Reports say a passenger bus caught fire.

According to available reports, the bus caught fire in front of Surya Petrol Pump at Anandnagar, near National Highway (NH) 55 in Dhenkanal district.

Such an incident took place when the private bus was enroute from Talcher to Bhubaneswar. The fire has been brought under control by the firefighters.

The people in the bus jumped out as soon as the fire broke out. The bus was completely engulfed in flames while no passengers were injured. However, the cause of the fire still remains unclear.