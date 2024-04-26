Bus catches fire in Dhenkanal of Odisha, narrow escape for passengers

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
bus catches fire in dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, a bus caught fire in Dhenkanal district of Odisha said reliable reports on Friday. Reports say a passenger bus caught fire.

According to available reports, the bus caught fire in front of Surya Petrol Pump at Anandnagar, near National Highway (NH) 55 in Dhenkanal district.

Such an incident took place when the private bus was enroute from Talcher to Bhubaneswar. The fire has been brought under control by the firefighters.

The people in the bus jumped out as soon as the fire broke out. The bus was completely engulfed in flames while no passengers were injured. However, the cause of the fire still remains unclear.

Also Read: Bus Catches Fire In Pipili Of Odisha, Narrow Escape For Passengers

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 8943 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.