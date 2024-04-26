Wanted sharpshooter of Naresh Sethi gang nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi: A 24-year-old sharpshooter of gangster, Naresh Sethi, wanted in a firing incident on a property dealer’s office for extortion, was arrested by the Crime Branch from Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Mohit a.k.a Moji, a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana.

The officials said that Mohit is a close associate of Naresh Sethi and Akshay Gang and he used to manage the shoot-outs and harbour the shooters before and after the commission of crime till further directions from the gang leaders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar said that on February 27, an incident of firing took place in the Budh Vihar police station area where two miscreants came on a bike and fired rounds on the office of Lucky Properties at Sector-24, Rohini.

The complainant Yogesh Sharma also received a message from Gangster Naresh Sethi demanding Rs two crore.

“Recently, there was a specific input regarding Mohit that he would come in sector-11, Rohini area. A trap was laid and he was nabbed,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Mohit disclosed that he is involved in several cases of robbery, murder, and the Arms Act in Haryana.

“In the initial stage of his crime, he was lodged in Hisar jail where he met the gang members of Naresh Sethi and Raju Basodi. He joined the gang as a member after coming out on bail. On the directions of gangsters Raju Basodi and Naresh Sethi, he along with other accused killed one liquor contractor namely Narender a.k.a Nanda Thekedar. In the incident, the victim was fired upon approx. 100 bullets,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that Mohit came out of jail recently six months back. “He was contacted by gangster Akshay, who is the nephew of Naresh Sethi through social media. Akshay informed him to arrange for shooters to fire gunshots for the purpose of extortion,” the DCP added.