Nayagarh minor girl Murder: Accused moves Orissa High Court

By IANS
Siddha Mahapurusha Mani Society Chit Fund Scam

Nayagarh: The prime accused of the Nayagarh minor girl death case moved Orissa High Court on Wednesday. He sought intervention of the Court to quash all charges against him.

As per reports, through an affidavit, Saroj challenged the charge-sheet submitted by SIT (Special Investigation Team). He has also challenged against the cognizance taken by the Children’s Court in the minor girl’s death case. He claimed that the charge sheet submitted by the SIT was faulty. He also accused the SIT team of not probing the incident properly.

It is to be noted that the minor girl (5) of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district was allegedly kidnapped  and murdered on July 14, 2020. After severe pressure, SIT was appointed to investigate the matter. Accordingly, Saroj was arrested on December 20.

Advocate Manas Chand is fighting the case on behalf of the accused.

You might also like
Sports

69th Senior National Volleyball Championship 2020-21

State

Mayurbhanj Admin Displaces 19 Families For Deo Irrigation Project

State

Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized In Bhadrak, 3 Held

State

Team Of Officials Visit Mayurbhanj To Examine Forest Fire Situation In Similipal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.