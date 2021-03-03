Nayagarh minor girl Murder: Accused moves Orissa High Court

Nayagarh: The prime accused of the Nayagarh minor girl death case moved Orissa High Court on Wednesday. He sought intervention of the Court to quash all charges against him.

As per reports, through an affidavit, Saroj challenged the charge-sheet submitted by SIT (Special Investigation Team). He has also challenged against the cognizance taken by the Children’s Court in the minor girl’s death case. He claimed that the charge sheet submitted by the SIT was faulty. He also accused the SIT team of not probing the incident properly.

It is to be noted that the minor girl (5) of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district was allegedly kidnapped and murdered on July 14, 2020. After severe pressure, SIT was appointed to investigate the matter. Accordingly, Saroj was arrested on December 20.

Advocate Manas Chand is fighting the case on behalf of the accused.