Pandian appeals people to bless Naveen Patnaik with 90 percent votes

Nabarangpur: Senior BJD leader and 5T Chairman VK Pandian intensified his campaign for the upcoming election today and urged the people to bless the ruling party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with 90 percent votes.

While addressing two public meetings at Umerkote and Jharigaon under Nabarangpur Lok Sabha Constituency, Pandian urged the people to vote for the MP and MLA candidates of the Biju Janata Dal and make them victorious in the elections.

Without taking name, Pandian slammed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also contesting the Lok Sabha election from Samablpur, saying that he (Pradhan) cannot digest the fact that the Chief Minister has launched a number of projects and works for the benefit and empowerment of women.

The BJD leader also alleged that the Union Minister conspired to stop CM’s flagship programs like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and Mission Shakti. Even he (Pradhan) did not allow the members of the Mission Shakti to visit Dubai, said Pandian while urging him not to disrespect the women/mother of the state.

“He (Pradhan) became the Union Education Minister but did not open a single Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nabarangpur district despite being in the power and position for the past five years. He could have opened 3-4 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Nabarangpur district if he had the intention for the same,” Pandian slammed and mentioned that 8,500 schools have been transformed by the Odisha government under the ‘5T’ school transformation programme.

The BJD leader further said that the Chief Minister loves the tribals which is why he has formed a special development council to protect the tribal language, places of worship, art and culture. Even he has sanctioned four degree colleges in Nabarangpur district.

Apart from this, Pandian also mentioned a number of developmental works carried out by the BJD government.

