With 44.6°C Angul turns out to be hottest place in Odisha, temperature crosses 43°C in 12 places

Bhubaneswar: As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha continue to witness severe heatwave condition with the highest temperature hovering at 44.6 degree Celsius today.

As per the latest bulletin of the IMD, Angul recorded 44.6 degrees, the highest temperature of the day while temperature crossed 43°C in 12 places.

The second highest temperature of the day was recorded at Boudh as it boiled at 44.5 degree Celsius while mercury rose to the 44 degree Celsius mark in Nuapada and Balangir.

The other places where the maximum temperature crossed 43°C today are Baripada (43.8), Titilagarh (43.6), Jajpur (43.6), Sambalpur (43.6), Hirakud (43.6), Jharsuguda (43.5), Talcher (43.5), Dhenkanal (43.1).

Likewise, the Twin Cities of the State – Cuttack and Bhubaneswar – witnessed a temperature of 40.8 and 40.5.

The weather department further predicted that the day temperature is likely to rise by another 2°C at some parts of the state during the next 48 hours resulting in continued warm weather conditions in some parts of the state for the next 4 to 5 days, with heavy summer conditions likely to persist in some districts. The IMD has issued red alert for heatwave to severe heatwave condition over the districts of Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nuapada and Angul for tomorrow.