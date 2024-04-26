30 houses damaged in Jammu and Kashmir as 1 km road caves in

New Delhi: As many as 30 houses were reportedly damaged in Jammu and Kashmir after a road spreading over about 1 km caved in in Ramban area. The incident took place in the Pernote village.

As per reports, one km patch on the Ramban-Gool road started to sink from Thursday night in the Pernote village that is about six km away from Ramban.

Reportedly, initially small cracks were seen in the roads at about 7 pm. The road then sank almost for a foot till 10 to 11 pm. The incident has also affected crops. The grid station has collapsed due to the road sinking. Hence, now electric supply has been interrupted to this area. It has been speculated that if rain occurs, the damage will be even more.