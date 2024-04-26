3 miscreants arrested on charges of setting forest on fire in Odisha

Daringbadi: Amid the reports of forest fires at different parts of Odisha, the forest officials arrested three miscreants on charges of setting forest on fire and hunting of wildlife in Daringbadi area of Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

While speaking to the media persons, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Prafulla Kumar Mallick informed that a team of forest officials got information about a fire in the Rutungia Forest Reserve under Daringbadi Forest Range through the satellite last night and reached the spot to douse the inferno.

After reaching the spot, the forest officials, to their surprise, saw three miscreants at the scene and arrested them apart from controlling the fire, said the ACF adding that a bullet loaded gun, a match box and two torchlights were also seized from their possessions.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Mohit Pradhan, Rajesh Pradhan of Kilukupa village and Akshay Pradhan of Kundupanga village. All of them were forwarded to the court today.

The ACF also advised everyone not to indulge in such illegal activities and set the forest on fire rather protect the forest and the environment. He also appealed to share information if come across any such forest fire incidents.