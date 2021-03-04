Rourkela: Tightening the noose around the necks of corrupt officials in the state, the Rourkela Division Vigilance sleuths today arrested Block Education Officer and Jr-Clerk for demanding and accepting bribe in Sundergarh district.

The accused has been identified as Surendra Kumar Sahoo and Biranchi Khilei.

Reports said, the duo accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from Narayan Bagh, working as head master of Sahaspur UP.School not to take any departmental action, for delay in submission of utilization certificates from 2010 to 2021.

Acting upon the complaint, a team of anti-corruption wing officials laid a trap and arrested both of them and recovered the entire bribe money.

Later, the anti-corruption wing officials conducted simultaneous searches at the residential building of BEO and Jr Clerk located at kanaktora village in Jharsuguda district and Kurmkel village in Sundergarh district along with the official chamber located in the premises of Hemgiri block.