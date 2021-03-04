BEO, Jr. Clerk In Odisha Vigilance Net For Taking Bribe

By WCE 1
bribe case in odisha
Representational Image

Rourkela: Tightening the noose around the necks of corrupt officials in the state, the Rourkela Division Vigilance sleuths today arrested Block Education Officer and Jr-Clerk for demanding and accepting bribe in Sundergarh district.

The accused has been identified as Surendra Kumar Sahoo and Biranchi Khilei.

Reports said, the duo accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from Narayan Bagh, working as head master of Sahaspur UP.School not to take any departmental action, for delay in submission of utilization certificates from 2010 to 2021.

Acting upon the complaint, a team of anti-corruption wing officials laid a trap and arrested both of them and recovered the entire bribe money.

Later, the anti-corruption wing officials conducted simultaneous searches at the residential building of BEO and Jr Clerk located at kanaktora village in Jharsuguda district and Kurmkel village in Sundergarh district along with the official chamber located in the premises of Hemgiri block.

 

You might also like
State

Bus Fares Increase across Odisha, See Details Here

State

Woman DWO In Odisha Caught While Accepting Bribe Of Rs. 49,000

State

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Signs MoU with Odisha

State

Odisha Government Clerk Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Sleuths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.