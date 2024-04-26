38 girls rescued from Balasore railway station in Odisha, probe initiated

Balasore: In a shocking incident, as many as 38 girls were rescued from Balasore railway station said reports on late Friday afternoon. According to reliable sources, the girls were rescued while allegedly being trafficked.

Reports say that, they were all from outside the state. The police got a tipoff in the matters and managed to rescued them while they were allegedly being trafficked.

It is further worth mentioning that a joint raid was conducted by the Balasore police and the labour department officials. It has been suspected that the girls were being taken outside the state under the false pretext of providing jobs.

Recently on April 16, as many as as 13 women were rescued from Baripada in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Reports say, thirteen young women were rescued from a locked house.

According to reliable reports, the young women were rescued from a rented house in Baripada district from Bhanjpur police station area. It has been alleged that the women were brought on the pretext of being offered jobs.

But the young women were kept locked in a house. It has been reported that the rescued young women were from Ganjam and Berhampur areas. The police reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

Latest reports say that, Minister Sudam Marndi has also reached the spot. The person who brought the young women to the house has been detained and is being interrogated. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.