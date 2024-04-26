Election officials inspect Karthik Pandian’s helicopter in Umerkote of Odisha

Umerkote: The election officials inspected Nabin Odisha Chairman Karthik Pandian’s helicopter in Umerkote of Odisha, said reports on Friday.

Reports say that, the Election officials inspected Karthik Pandian’s helicopter in Umerkote. The Election Officer checked the helicopter thoroughly and nothing was found.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the Umerkote BDO and Returning Officer Priti Ranjan Rath and other Tehsildars checked the helicopter in which Pandian arrived but nothing was found. After the inspection, the helicopter was allowed to take off again.

Earlier on April 25, Nabin Odisha Chairman Karthik Pandian upon addressing a gathering in Koraput’s Semiliguda and while campaigning for a party candidate there said that the, “Chief Minister believes in work not talk.”

While addressing the gathering in Banguruguda under Patangi Constituency, he said that the Chief Minister believes in deeds and not in words. He further added that the Chief Minister has heard the problems and is solving it.

The Chief Minister loves this area, the tourist attractions in Koraput have been developed, he further added while addressing the gathering. A special committee has been formed for the development of arts and culture in this area. Women are empowered through mission Shakti, he added.

Further it is worth mentioning that, many women of Koraput have benefited from the Lakshmi bus yojna. Financial assistance is being given to farmers under Kalia Yojana. CM Naveen has nominated women as candidates from 21 Lok Sabha seats. India’s Chief Minister of the year Naveen, is sending 33 percent women to the Lok Sabha.

Karthik Pandian has appealed for 80 to 90% voting in the current election. After Semiliguda, he joined the election campaign meeting in Dasmantpur of Lakshmipur block. He was also scheduled to visit Bishamcuttack and Gunupur later in the day.