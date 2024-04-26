7 places in Odisha record temperatures above 40°C, Jharsuguda burns at 43.5°C

Bhubaneswar: At least seven places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 40°C by 2:30 pm on Friday said the latest report of the local MeT office.

Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation for almost a month, on Friday Jharsuguda recorded 43.5°C at 2:30 pm. Sambalpur recorded the second highest temperature in Odisha at 43°C. The capital city of Bhubaneswar however was comparatively less hot at 40.5°C.

People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:

Jharsuguda – 43.5°C

Sambalpur – 43°C

Hirakud – 43°C

Rourkela – 42°C

Keonjhar – 41.8°C

Chandbali – 41.6°C

Bhubaneswar – 40.5°C

Balasore – 39.6°C

Puri – 34.4°C

Gopalpur – 33.6°C

Paradip – 33.9°C

As per the latest update, heat in Odisha is likely to intensify further in the forthcoming days. The entire state is currently experiencing severe heatwave conditions. In view of this, the regional meteorological department has issued red alerts to different districts for April 27 also.

For April 27 (Saturday), the weather department has issued a red warning for 15 districts of Odisha. These include Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Khordha, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, and Boudh.

During this period, warm and dry winds with blow into the state in excess quantity. Heatwave alerts have been issued to different districts of Odisha for the next five days. Currently, the maximum daily temperature remains three to four degrees above normal. Notably, some places in Odisha are also recording temperature five degrees above normal.