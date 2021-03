Angul: An incident of firing blank bullets has occurred at a marriage ceremony under Baanrapal police station limits in Angul district of Odisha.

According to reports, two youths shot three rounds of blank bullets at a marriage ceremony near National Highway (NH) No. 55. Two of them came in a Fortuner ad fired the bullets.

The police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information. After investigation and interrogation they have arrested both of them.