1 Dead In Bike-Bus Collision In Cuttack District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
road accident odisha

Cuttack: A youth has been killed in a road accident near Gobara power grid on National Highway no. 55 in Athagarh town of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Sahu of Indranipatna village in Kulailo under Cuttack district.

According to reports, Pradeep was en-route to his home from his workplace when a passenger bus dashed against the bike on the NH. He lost his life on the spot following which a traffic jam has been caused on the road.

On getting the information, the Khuntuni police arrived at the spot and detained the bus. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

You might also like
State

91 Covid Positives In Odisha As Tally Rises To 3,37,620

State

2 Arrested For Firing Bullets In Marriage Ceremony In Odisha

State

Anjana Mishra Gangrape: CBI Team Recreates Crime Scene In Barang

State

Odisha Simlipal Forest Fire; 5 Teams Deployed To Douse Flames

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.