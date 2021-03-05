Cuttack: A youth has been killed in a road accident near Gobara power grid on National Highway no. 55 in Athagarh town of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Sahu of Indranipatna village in Kulailo under Cuttack district.

According to reports, Pradeep was en-route to his home from his workplace when a passenger bus dashed against the bike on the NH. He lost his life on the spot following which a traffic jam has been caused on the road.

On getting the information, the Khuntuni police arrived at the spot and detained the bus. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.