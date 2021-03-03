You Can Order PVC Aadhaar Even If Mobile Number Is Not Registered, Know The Complete Process

Aadhaar card is one of the most important government documents. The Aadhaar card is used to take advantage of all government schemes, from the admission of the child to doing a job.

People often have many questions about the Aadhaar card. One such question is whether an order can be made for a PVC Aadhaar card if the mobile number is not registered with Aadhaar. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar card issuing organization, this can be done even without a registered mobile. For this, Aadhar cardholders can apply at home.

Here is the complete process:

Visit UIDAI website https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint First, choose any of the Aadhaar number or Virtual ID or EID. Now enter captcha code Click on the box in front of ‘My Mobile number is not registered’ Enter Mobile Number Now Click on ‘Send OTP’ Now pay a fee of Rs 50 and you will be able to order a new PVC cord.

Online method of making PVC Aadhaar card

First of all, visit the official website of UIDAI. On the homepage of the website, you have to go to the My Aadhaar section. In the My Aadhaar section you will get an order Aadhar PVC card option. After this you have to enter a 12 digit Aadhaar number or a 16 digit virtual ID. Then enter the security code or captcha code. After entering the captcha code click on Send OTP. After this you will receive OTP on your registered mobile number. Insert OTP and tap on submit button. After tapping on the submit button, you will see a preview of your PVC card. Then click on the payment option, a new page will open in front of you as soon as you click on the payment option. Your PVC card will be ordered as soon as payment is made.

