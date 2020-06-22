Odisha reports new 143 positive cases

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
With 445 deaths India records worst spike in daily toll, Covid tally at 4.25L
2 COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 14 In The State
New 304 COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 hrs In Odisha, Total Reaches 5160
Odisha reports new 179 COVID positive cases: I & PR Department
Another 153 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha in last 24 hours
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.