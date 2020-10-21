Odisha CM contributes Rs 5 crore for Telangana flood relief

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
2716 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,54,913
Odisha Health Dept: 2716 Covid patients recover today; Total recoveries reach at…
Odisha: Cuttack city sees 63 new covid-19 cases
IPL2020 , Match 39: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, opt to bat against Royal…
Odisha : 239 fresh COVID cases reported from Bhubaneswar, Tally rises to 27,909
